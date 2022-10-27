San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and his wife Jalynne enjoyed some quality time together at the Banff National Park in Canada last weekend.

Jalynne took to Instagram to share a heart-warming video of her and her husband exploring the park together. The video captured the snug couple having a great time together in the hills after Crawford's tough MLB season.

“You are the joy of my life! Loved exploring Banff with you my love," Jalynne Crawford posted on Instagram.

The post showed off the unconditional love between the couple. The MLB season can be awfully hard on players' families, and quality time with loved ones is what most sportspeople seek the most outside the field.

Jalynne Crawford’s video caught the attention of NHL Network TV host and MLB star Dallas Keuchel’s wife Kelly Nash, who commented “This is everything” on the video.

Brandon Crawford first met Jalynne at a college orientation. They got married in Kona, Hawaii, in 2011. The couple has four children, two daughters and two sons.

Jalynne is an active Instagram user who often shares pictures of her husband and kids.

Brandon Crawford’s wife Jalynne is an MVP mom

Jalynne is a mother to four lovely young kids. They are regular attendees at Brandon Crawford’s games, often sporting San Francisco Giants merchandise and jerseys.

“Another see you soon. We love Brandon!!!” - Jalynne Crawford, Instagram

She is a former UCLA-gymnast with a Master’s Degree in Education and also homeschools three of her four kids. The woman is clearly juggling a lot, but is frazzled by very little.

"@UCLABaseball @UCLAAthletics @uclagymnastics @UCLASoftball Yes so many athletes @bcraw35” - Jalynne Crawford, Twitter

While life may seem tough at times, Jalynne enjoys sharing the load with her All-Star, World Series-winning husband. In an interview, she said:

“Usually when he’s at the field I’m on my own, but I’ve always had help," she said. "My parents have so graciously moved in with us. My mom has travelled back and forth for the baseball season with us so we couldn’t be more blessed."

“When Brandon’s home we share responsibilities. Most of that time it’s been a two-person homework job because we’re helping three kids. Ours are so young, first grade, kinder and pre-school, so they all need guided instruction. He’ll help one, I’ll help one, then we’ll get to the other.”

