Lucas Giolito Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for in-demand ace.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a position to make significant moves, and the name on everyone’s radar is right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito. With a 3.96 ERA and an impressive 122 strikeouts in 166 innings over 20 starts this season, Giolito has proven himself to be a valuable asset for any team in need of pitching prowess. As the trade rumors swirl, several teams are vying for his sevices, but three destinations stand out as the most likely landing spots for this in-demand ace.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could make a move for Lucas Giolito.

The LA Dodgers are at the forefront of the race for Giolito, and for good reason. With a few key pitchers dealing with injuries and underwhelming performances from some starters, the Dodgers are seeking to bolster their rotation. Lucas Giolito’s solid strikeout-to-walk ratio and his ability to handle pressure situations make him an ideal fit for a team in pursuit of another deep playoff run. Despite the Diamondbacks also showing interest, the Dodgers are considered the frontrunners in the trade pursuit.

The LA Dodgers are at the forefornt of the race for Lucas Giolito.

Arizona Diamondbacks:

The Diamondbacks have emerged as strong contenders for Lucas Giolito’s services, surprising many with their performance this season. After a desappointing 2022, Arizona is now in a tight battle with the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants for supremacy in NL West. Adding Giolito to their rotation could give them the edge they need to clinch a postseason berth. While they might not have the same championshippedigree as the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks’ pursuit of Giolito signals their determination to compete at the highest level.

The Diamondbacks have emerged as top contenders for the services of Lucas Giolito.

While the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are dominating the trade rumors, the Cincinnati Reds have quietly expressed interest in Giolito. With their explossive offense led by star players like Joey Votto and Nick Castellanos and rookie Elly de la Cruz, adding a reliable ace like Giolito could help solidify their chances of making a deep playoff run. If the Reds can assemble a compelling trade package, they could potentially sway the White Sox to send Giolito their way.

The Cincinnati Reds have quietly expressed their interest in Lucas Giolito.

As the White Sox contemplate their options, it’s clear that Lucas GIolito’s time in Chicago is coming to an end. The team’s current position in the AL Central standings and the impending free agency of Giolito have made a trade almost inevitable. While the White Sox aim to rebuild, acquiring promising prospects and bolstering their farm system, teams like the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Reds are eager to secure Giolito’s services and enhance their chances of success in the second half of the season and beyond.

