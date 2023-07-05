Luis Robert Contract: Breaking down White Sox outfielder's salary details in 2023

Chicago White Sox talented outfielder Luis Robert Jr. signed a lucrative six-year contract worth $50 million in 2020. The deal includes the full amount guaranteed and an annual salary of $8.3 million. In 2023, Robert will earn a base salary of $9.5 million.

Robert Jr., a 25-year-old Cuban native, emerged as a breakout star in the minor leagues, showcasing his impressive skills at the plate and in the field. His performances in 2019 across three minor league levels were outstanding, with a batting average of .328, 32 home runs, and 63 stolen bases.

These achievements, along with his ability to play center field, made him the top prospect in the White Sox organization.

A deeper look into Luis Robert Jr.’s millionaire contract

The extension signed by Robert Jr. in 2020 allowed the White Sox to have control over him until 2027, giving them an extra year compared to his previous agreement.

This long-term deal not only helped secure Robert Jr.’s future with the team but also provided financial stability for him.

Despite not having a highly productive season in 2022 due to a wrist injury, his potential remains high. He has been aiming to take the next step in his career in 2023 and contribute to the team’s success.

The White Sox have been proactive in recent years in bolstering their roster by making key acquisitions. Alongside Robert Jr., they signed outfielder Eloy Jimenez to a long-term contract extension and added notable free agents such as Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, and Edwin Encarnacion.

Despite a talented lineup and a promising rotation, the White Sox have been struggling in the AL Central division.

Off the field, Robert Jr.’s financial success is evident as he recently purchased a luxurious megamansion in Weston, Florida for $12.25 million. The sprawling property spans 12,323 square feet and features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and various lavish amenities.

As Robert Jr. continues to develop his skills and contribute to the success of the Chicago White Sox, fans eagerly anticipate his impact on the team’s future.

With his impressive contract and undeniable talent, Luis Robert Jr. has the potential to become a star in the MLB and help lead the White Sox to a successful era of baseball in Chicago.

