Luisangel Acuna and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the few brother duos in baseball. While Ronald is having a spectacular season, Luisangel is ready to take the league by storm.

Ronald is hitting .339/.421/.582 with 25 home runs and a league-leading 53 stolen bases. His .421 on-base percentage also leads the league. He has been vital to Atlanta Braves' success this season.

Luisangel is ready to join his brother in the big leagues and make a name for himself. He was recently traded from the Texas Rangers to the New York Mets and could not be more excited about this.

"I expect to be there soon," Luisangel Acuna said when asked about facing Ronald Acuna Jr. in the big leagues.

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves play in the National League East, and the two brothers could face each other a ton. This dynamic could add to the two teams' rivalry.

Luisangel Acuna is having a great season in the minors. Through 90 games, he is hitting .303/.372/.438 with seven home runs and 43 stolen bases. Like his brother, Ronald Acuna Jr., Luisangel also possesses elite speed on the basepaths. He will go for it whenever he gets a chance to swipe a bag.

Luisangel has the tools that can excite Mets fans. He will be a treat to watch if he gets a shot in the big leagues.

Luisangel Acuna has some work to do before he takes on his brother Ronald Acuna Jr.

There are a few brother duos that are currently in the big leagues. Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Aaron Nola and San Diego Padres' catcher Austin Nola are among the most notable.

Luisangel Acuna still has some work to do before being promoted. According to MLB, his estimated arrival time to the big leagues is 2024.

He was signed out of Venezuela in 2019 for $425,000, nearly four times the amount Ronald Acuna Jr. was signed for. He made a name for himself last season as one of the best players in the Arizona Fall League.

One knock on Luisangel's game is that he chases offspeed pitches out of the zone too much. He is aggressive in the box, which can sometimes harm his approach.

When he does get on base, he is a problem. Luisangel stole 126 bases in the minors before being traded to the Mets.