  • "Luv you" - Yu Darvish’s son Shoei takes a nostalgic trip back to memory lane to wish his mother Seiko a happy 45th birthday

"Luv you" - Yu Darvish’s son Shoei takes a nostalgic trip back to memory lane to wish his mother Seiko a happy 45th birthday

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 22, 2025 23:58 GMT
Yu Darvish with his wife, Seiko (L), Yu Darvish's son, Shoei (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@seiko_darvish, Instagram.com/@shoeidar)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish's better half, Seiko, celebrated her 45th birthday on Friday.

Celebrating the occasion, Darvish's oldest son, Shoei, wished his mother on her big day with an Instagram story, sharing a throwback snap from when he was much younger.

"Happy birthday mom luv you @seiko_darvish" Shoei Darvish captioned his Instagram story.
Screenshot of Shoei Darvish's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@shoeidar IG Stories)

Not much is known about how Yu and Seiko first met each other as the couple have kept those details of their relationship private. Per sources, they started dating in 2014, tying the knot two years later.

Alongside Darvish, who has played baseball all his life, Seiko Darvish is also an accomplished wrestler, having won four wrestling World Championships.

Shoei, who currently pitches for his high school's baseball team, and also the San Diego Padres' scout team, looks like he is keen to follow in his father's footsteps.

As a scouting report from late April explains, Shoei looks to be a promising talent, boasting a fastball between 88-90 miles per hour. He also has great command over his variations, with his curveball coming in between 76-80 MPH, while his two-seam fastball clocked between 87-88 MPH.

Yu Darvish's son Shoei announces his decision to commit to UC San Diego

Having impressed in his time pitching for his school, the Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, and the Padres' scout team, Shoei Darvish had no shortage of college offers. Set to graduate in 2026, it appears the 17-year-old has chosen to continue his career close to home, committing to the University of California San Diego.

Shoei took to Instagram on August 13 to announce his decision.

"Staying home @ucsdbsb #committed" Shoei Darvish posted

Looking at the UC San Diego Triton's recent record, it appears Shoei Darvish is joining an extremely solid team. The Tritons have most recently appeared in the College World Series in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and were named conference regular season champions in 2023.

