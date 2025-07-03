Major concern for Guardians as Luis Ortiz under MLB investigation

Having made the move to Cleveland via a trade in December of 2024, starting pitcher Luis Ortiz has gone on to establish himself as a key part of skipper Stephen Vogt's starting rotation this season.

However, it appears Vogt will have to get used to getting by without Ortiz's services for the foreseeable future. The Dominican has been placed on “non-disciplinary paid leave” until after the All-Star break due to an MLB Investigation, the reason for which is still unknown.

A statement informing fans about Luis Ortiz's situation was posted to Instagram by the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing investigation. The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will repsect the league's confidential investigative process," the Guardians' statement read

A potential long-term stint out of action for Ortiz is a daunting prospect for the Guardians, whose starting rotation has struggled for consistency so far this year. With a 4.07 average ERA, Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 19th among the 30 big league franchises for this season.

Lefty Joey Cantillo to be promoted from Triple-A to make up for Luis Ortiz's absence

With a 4-9 record, along with a 4.36 ERA and 96 total strikeouts so far this season, Luis Ortiz was looking to be quite a decent addition to the Guardians' pitching staff. The 26-year-old was scheduled to start in his team's game against the high-flying Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

However, with Ortiz now unable to start that game, the organization has decided to call up Joey Cantillo from the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Joey Cantillo in action against the Minnesota Twins in late May - Source: Getty

Cantillo has played at the major league level in the past, having made his debut back in July of 2024. For his big league career as a whole, the lefty has a 3-4 record, along with a 4.43 ERA and 80 total strikeouts.

In Triple-A level this year, Cantillo has a 0-0 record, along with a 3.86 ERA and 15 total strikeouts.

