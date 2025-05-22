Major threat to Dodgers' back-to-back World Series chances highlighted by sportscaster

Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series chances are questioned by MLB sportscasters as they shed light on their winning percentage. Last year, Game 5 was electric with the Dodgers facing the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees' several errors led the team to lose in five games as their rivals celebrated their eighth World Series win. But can they demonstrate the same power in 2025?

MLB sportscaster Rob Packer notes that it’ll take all their star players to be at their 100%, just like last year, to snatch the World Series title. Furthermore, he gave examples of two teams that won back-to-back WS titles - the NY Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds.

“No way, no how…First of all it’s hard to repeat in baseball,” Rob Packer said [4:40 - 6:06].

“The Dodgers were lucky to win last year. Had the Yankees won Game 5 the Dodgers had no pitching for Game 6 and Game 7…Too many things have to go right and too many people have to come back right and be like they were…”

MLB analyst Brian Kenny further weighed on the possibility of the team winning the World Series this year, dropping superstar names like Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. He added that although the team had to let go of Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor, their new additions are strong enough to back them up.

However, Packer is “not buying it” as the team's current roster has suffered heavy injuries. Their most notable player, Ohtani, has yet to start pitching in an official match, but manager Dave Roberts noted that he is getting closer to his form since his second Tommy John surgery.

Los Angeles Dodgers' current players on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers went through a tough injured list stint with many star players getting sidelined. Currently, players on the list are - Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Kirby Yates, Blake Snell, Gavin Stone, Blake Treinen, among others.

Per reports, Glasnow is set to throw in the bullpen on Friday and is expected to return next month. Apart from the players sidelined in IL, Shohei Ohtani has not started pitching this season.

Manager Dave Roberts believes that the superstar pitcher is nearing his form and is expected to pitch in a couple of months. To win back-to-back World Series, the team needs to have all its star players in perfect health prior to the postseason.

