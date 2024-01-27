"Make someone remember you" - Dodgers star Mookie Betts recalls Kobe Bryant's advice on greatness on NBA icon's death anniversary

Mookie Betts had the utmost respect, bordering on reverence, for Kobe Bryant. It has been four years since Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star talked with ABC7 about Bryant and his legacy after four years of his death. Betts recalled some advice he received from Kobe, which came at a tough point in his career:

"I was struggling, and I remember calling him and asking 'How were you great all the time?' He kind of just explained, make someone there remember you.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No matter how good or bad you do, do something in that game to make someone there remember why you're Mookie Betts or Kobe Bryant or whoever it is."

"Our last conversation was “I will see you when I get to LA”. Happy Birthday to a real life super hero Kobe “Bean” Bryant!!! #MambaMentality" - Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts recently attended the LA Kings vs Detroit Red Wings with Will Ferrell

Showcasing his support for LA's franchises, Mookie Betts attended the LA Kings game against the Detroit Red Wings back in early January. Fans were delighted to see him joined by Will Ferrell, with the comedian and actor up to his usual tricks.

The two even kicked off a "Go Kings, Go!" chant at Crypto.com Arena. Betts took to Instagram to share some photos with his followers:

"Shoutout to the @lakings for Dodgers night and Will Ferrell for being the funny mofo he is"

Unfortunately for Kings fans, the Red Wings came away with a 4-3 win. The Kings are 22-15-9 and fourth in the Pacific Division, so if they can find some consistency, a playoff birth is very much a possibility.

Meanwhile, Betts will be an integral part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series-winning ambitions. With LA spending big money this winter, the pressure will be intense in 2024. It will be interesting to see how additions like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto fare.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.