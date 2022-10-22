Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber started off the playoff game in the best possible way, with a monster home run against the San Diego Padres. The building was practically shaking as the ball sailed over the fence, accounting for the first run of the game. Taking an early lead in games like this is always important, especially given how good the Padres offense can be.

Kyle Schwarber has been doing this all postseason long and is a big part of the reason the Phillies have made it this far. Without his ability to generate offense all by himself, he primes the rest of his team for success.

The MLB posted a clip of the deep home run to Twitter.

Fans on Twitter were just as electrified as the raucous fans in the stands. The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most loyal and passionate fanbases in baseball, and they are showing it once again. Having this level of support from fans can be a huge motivation for a team. Based on this home run blast, Kyle Schwarber is really feeling the love.

Home runs like this from Schwarber have been the norm all season long. He led the national league with a whopping 46 home runs and is showing no signs of slowing down. If the San Diego Padres are unable to find a way to shut Schwarber down, this series may not last much longer.

J Blauch @stonehands59 @Phillies Looked like he was hitting a 9 iron 50 to the pin. @Phillies Looked like he was hitting a 9 iron 50 to the pin.

The Philadelphia Phillies are soaring past their playoff expectations, and their fans realize it. Few expected them to move on to the American League Divisional Series, let alone the Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. Now that they are here, however, they have no intention of going away. With swings like this from Schwarber, the fanbase's confidence only grows.

Schwarber knows what it takes to win a World Series, and is the ideal leader for this Philadelphia Phillies team.

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies star players are showing up big time

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

When the brights are the lighteset, the true greats of the game elevate their play. This series has an abundance of stars in Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Any one of these players would usually be the best player in a given series, but we have four in this one.

Games can be won or lost on a single play, a single swing, or even a single throw. So far, the stars of both teams have been impressive, but it only takes one error to change a series.

