Manny Machado and Co. under fire from Padres faithful as Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 1-man show isn't enough

Manny Machado and the rest of the San Diego Padres need to pick up the slack as Fernando Tatis Jr. can't do it all. This is what fans believe after the Padres dropped their fourth straight game and a series sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Sunday, the Padres lost the game 4-2, as the team dropped to a 17-11 record. Not long ago, they had the best record in the majors, but now they have slipped in the NL West standings, and are at third behind the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers.

The Padres' social media shared a post where Tatis Jr. can be seen making an impressive play to catch the runner short at home. The caption read:

"Don't run on Tatis."

The comments section was filled with praise for Tatis, but several others can't help but ask for support from Machado & Co.

"SOMEONE HELP HIM! 😤😫" one fan commented.

"Cut yuli and Maldonado," another suggested.

"Great can anyone else do anything on this team," another fan added.

Reactions continued as Friars asked for support.

"this guy is our whole offense and defense," one fan wrote.

"This lineup is atrocious please get healthy quick," another said.

"Offense so depressing, every run is through tatis and nothing else," another added.

Fernando Tatis Jr. breaks into NL MVP odds

Fernando Tatis Jr. has had a tough couple of seasons due to a PED suspension and not staying healthy. However, in the early part of the 2025 season, it seems the outfielder has returned to his best version, and he's getting cheers for an early MVP nod.

Tatis Jr. is hitting an average of .346, along with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and seven stolen bases. This has helped the Padres' superstar surge into the heart of the National League MVP conversation, now listed at +450 among the favorites, as per ESPN Bet.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is tied with Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll, while LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (+275) and Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (+400) are leading the rest of the field.

