  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Manny Machado and Co. under fire from Padres faithful as Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 1-man show isn't enough

Manny Machado and Co. under fire from Padres faithful as Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 1-man show isn't enough

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 28, 2025 10:44 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Manny Machado and Co. under fire from Padres faithful as Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 1-man show isn't enough - Source: Imagn

Manny Machado and the rest of the San Diego Padres need to pick up the slack as Fernando Tatis Jr. can't do it all. This is what fans believe after the Padres dropped their fourth straight game and a series sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ad

On Sunday, the Padres lost the game 4-2, as the team dropped to a 17-11 record. Not long ago, they had the best record in the majors, but now they have slipped in the NL West standings, and are at third behind the San Francisco Giants and the LA Dodgers.

The Padres' social media shared a post where Tatis Jr. can be seen making an impressive play to catch the runner short at home. The caption read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Don't run on Tatis."
Ad

The comments section was filled with praise for Tatis, but several others can't help but ask for support from Machado & Co.

"SOMEONE HELP HIM! 😤😫" one fan commented.
"Cut yuli and Maldonado," another suggested.
"Great can anyone else do anything on this team," another fan added.

Reactions continued as Friars asked for support.

"this guy is our whole offense and defense," one fan wrote.
Ad
"This lineup is atrocious please get healthy quick," another said.
"Offense so depressing, every run is through tatis and nothing else," another added.
Fan Reactions via Instagram/@padres
Fan Reactions via Instagram/@padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. breaks into NL MVP odds

Fernando Tatis Jr. has had a tough couple of seasons due to a PED suspension and not staying healthy. However, in the early part of the 2025 season, it seems the outfielder has returned to his best version, and he's getting cheers for an early MVP nod.

Ad

Tatis Jr. is hitting an average of .346, along with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and seven stolen bases. This has helped the Padres' superstar surge into the heart of the National League MVP conversation, now listed at +450 among the favorites, as per ESPN Bet.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is tied with Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll, while LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (+275) and Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (+400) are leading the rest of the field.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications