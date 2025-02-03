Manny Machado gives massive compliment to Jackson Merrill, offers important advice to Padres' rising superstar

San Diego Padres veteran Manny Machado offered teammate Jackson Merrill some advice on the offseason and gave him a huge compliment as well.

Merrill, who has primarily played shortstop, is coming off his first full season in the major leagues after moving to the outfield as a center fielder. In a recent interview with Chad DeLanzo during the Padres Fan Fest, Machado spoke about Merrill's work ethic and the importance of rest during the offseason (7:46 - 8:44)

"I told Jackson, Jackson at the end of the year was kind of exhausted. His first full season, you know. He's a player that's kind of, I don't think there's anyone that as hard as him. I've never seen a player work as hard as he does. I mean, as a 21-year-old learning a new position, he's out there every songle day shagging fly balls.

"I needed him healthy for the postseason. It's a fine line so at the end of the year it's kind of like we take such a big toll on our bodies and the repetition of a game, flying, being in different cities, the swings we take. So the first couple of weeks are just don't do anything. Eat whatever you want, just hang out, lay in bed, watch TV."

Manny Machado started his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles in 2012 and had a short stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the San Diego Padres in 2019. He's a six-time All-Star who has established himself as one of the best infielders in the MLB.

Meanwhile, Jackson Merril made his major league debut last season and became the first player in Padres history to make the All-Star team as a rookie. He was one of the breakout stars in a Padres team over a successful season that saw make a deep postseason run.

Jackson Merrill opens up on his relationship with Manny Machado after his first season in the MLB

Over the course of his first full season in the MLB, San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill has become an important part of the clubhouse. In an interview during the Padres Fan Fest, he spoke about his relationship with veteran teammate Manny Machado:

"He's kept me humble, that's for sure. Being my big brother, you know. I got a brother who's 33 years old and I kind of see the same qualities in him that I see in Manny. ...

"He respects me but also he's going to be tough on me and make sure I'm doing my job, just like everybody else in our clubhouse."

Despite having a quiet offseason this winter, spirits are high in the Padres camp ahead of the upcoming MLB season. Following his first full season in the majors, Merrill is getting used to life in the big league, and Manny Machado has been there to guide him along the way.

