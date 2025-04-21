Manny Machado leaves out Padres, Phillies, Dodgers in favorite ballpark pick

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has played in many MLB ballparks, most notably Dodger Stadium, Petco Park and Citizens Bank Park, the home stadiums of the LA Dodgers, Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies, respectively.

These are some of the biggest teams in the National League, where Machado has been playing since joining the Dodgers in 2018. As such, he has played and achieved success in the aforementioned ballparks.

However, none of them are his favorite as the third baseman surprised many with his pick.

“It’s Kauffman Stadium, KC Stadium,” Machado said with a smile. “I rake there.”

Known as a pitcher-friendly park with deep outfield dimensions, Kauffman Stadium doesn't typically top a hitter’s list — but for Machado, it’s been a quiet stronghold.

“It’s a big ballpark, but my numbers there are just great,” he added.

Dodger Stadium comes in a close second on Machado's favorite ballpark list.

"I don’t—well, L.A., Dodger Stadium … I mean, I’ve had one there. I like Dodger Stadium. Dodger Stadium is probably my close second," Machado added. "St. Louis — I like hitting in St. Louis too. I like their big backdrop."

Padres and likewise Manny Machado off to a great start

Not many would have expected the Padres entering the final week of the first month of the 162-game regular season schedule as the best team in the majors. They lead the MLB with a 16-6 record despite an offseason where they lost Jurickson Profar and others while struggling with ownership dispute.

However, the Padres have done well, thanks in large part to contributions from Luis Arraez, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis is on an absolute tear to start the 2025 season. The star right fielder leads the Padres in nearly every major offensive category, sporting a .351 batting average with 27 hits, seven home runs, 15 RBIs and a .427 OBP through 20 games.

Manny Machado has quietly been productive in his own right, hitting .304 with 24 hits, two homers and 10 RBIs in 21 games. His .861 OPS and six stolen bases show his value on the team's score.

Meanwhile, Arraez continues to be the model of consistency at the plate. The first baseman is hitting .287 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

