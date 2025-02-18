Manny Machado makes feelings known about Nick Pivetta after his $55,000,000 Padres move

Manny Machado's San Diego Padres barely made any moves this offseason but have signed a couple of free agents, including signing right-hander Nick Pivetta on a four-year, $55 million, deal on Monday.

The move was even heard by those in Padres training camp, and they shared their thoughts about it, including Machado.

During an interview inside the locker room at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona, Machado made his feelings known on the Padres latest signing.

"He's a competitor for sure, man," Machado said of Pivetta. "I mean, I think, you know, I'm actually glad to have him on our team. I think he's going to go out there and grind, and he’ll fit in perfectly with the group of guys we have here.

"You know, we have a lot of guys just like him—they go out there and compete. I think that's what makes us so special as a group; we have a bunch of competitors. Obviously, we have some superstars and some really good players, but we have a lot of competitors. And, you know, whenever you have that, I think it's tough to go into battle against a team like ours."

Nick Pivetta joins Padres spring training camp after signing a four-year deal

Soon after Nick Pivetta's deal with the Padres went through, the pitcher made his presence felt at the spring training camp of the Padres.

“It’s an extraordinary organization, they had reached out and we had some really good talks,” Pivetta said to reporters Monday. “It was a comfortable situation. I had good talks with AJ (Preller) and with (Mike Shildt) and with Reuben (Niebla). It just seemed like a good fit.”

Pivetta's contract with the Padres includes an opt-out after the 2026 and ’27 seasons. It also includes $3 million signing bonus, $1 million as salary in 2025, followed by $19 million, $14 million and $18 million in 2026, '27 and '28, respectively.

Nick Pivetta played for the Boston Red Sox last season, making 26 starts and one relief appearance, going 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA.

