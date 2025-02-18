Manny Machado reveals true feelings about Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in light of controversial NLDS incident

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was embroiled in a peculiar controversy with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts when the two teams squared off in a hotly contested National League Division Series last year. During Game 2, Machado made a throw that ended up in the Dodgers dugout, and Roberts later accused the Padres infielder of intending to harm him.

Manny Machado recently revealed that the incident had completely skipped his mind during the offseason, having already denied the allegations strongly at the time. The Padres superstar is not harboring any animosity towards Dave Roberts for what transpired, as he believes the Dodgers manager was just doing his job to give an edge to his team.

On Monday, Manny Machado offered an interview with reporters as the San Diego Padres gathered at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona for their spring training camp. He discussed the controversy involving his former manager Dave Roberts in the NLDS. [3:17 - end]

"I don't know what it was. That's in the past. I'm not thinking about that. I even forgot about it until you brought it up," he said. "I'm just ready to go out there and compete with our guys and, hopefully, be holding the trophy that they held up.

"It is what it is. He's doing what he's doing for his team, and we've got to do whatever we've got to do for our team," he added. "Whatever that was, it was. We're going to continue to compete and be competitors."

The Padres were just one win away from eliminating the Dodgers in the NLDS last year, but they went on to lose the last two games without scoring a run.

I'm expecting big things from Xander Bogaerts this year: Manny Machado

Manny Machado had played for the Dodgers under Dave Roberts before joining the Padres (Image Source: IMAGN)

The San Diego Padres are planning to bring Xander Bogaerts back into the shortstop for the upcoming campaign after moving him to second base at the start of the previous season. Manny Machado shared his thoughts about playing alongside the four-time All-Star on the right side of the Padres infield.

"I think he came into shape this year. He looks good. I know he always wanted to play shortstop. So, he's back where he wants to be, and I'm expecting big things from him this year and looking forward to having him on my left side," Machado said. "To get back on the same field with him, it's going to be fun."

Xander Bogaerts was signed by the Padres on an 11-year, $280 million contract at the start of the 2023 campaign, but he has not quite lived up to the expectations of the team as yet.

