Marcus Semien’s contract with the Texas Rangers has generated a buzz in the baseball world. The seven-year, $175 million deal solidifies Semien as a key player for the team, with an annual average salary of $25 million. In 2023, Semien’s base salary is $26 million.

Texas Rangers @Rangers OFFICIAL: We've signed 2B Marcus Semien to a seven-year contract. OFFICIAL: We've signed 2B Marcus Semien to a seven-year contract. https://t.co/lxWhWiT9QM

Marcus Semien’s signing marked the Ranger’s commitment to spend big in bree agency. The organization recognized Semien’s reputation as a leader both on and off the field. With his impecable work ethic and exceptional talent, Semien has already made a significant impact on the team.

How did Marcus Semien perform before arriving to the Texas Rangers?

The 32-year-old infielder had an outstanding 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays before being signed durnig the 2022 off-season for the Rangers. He recorded impressive stats, hitting .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs and 102 RBIs. Semien’s performance earned him a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger Award, and a third-place finish in the American League MLP voting.

Marcus Semien had an outstanding last season with the Toronto Blue Jays where he hit .265/.334/.538

Marcus Semien’s versatility is another asset for the Rangers. While primarily a shortsop throughout his career, he transitioned to second base in Toronto where he won the Gold Glove. His defensive skills and offensive prowess made him a valuable addition to the team.

The Rangers are currently at the top of the AL Central division and are considered by many to be one of the top contenders for a World Series championship. With their big off-season of signings, many believe that they could improve their lineup before the trade deadline in August 1.

Following the signing of Semien before the 2022 season, the Rangers made several deals that put them in serious contention, ace Jacob deGrom from the New York Mets in January 2023. The organization’s commitment to spending money on top-tier talent demonstrates their determination to build a winning team and make a return to the playoffs.

