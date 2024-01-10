Marcus Stroman Free Agency Update: Yankees ‘top candidate’ to sign ex-Cubs starter after conflicting reports on interest

The plot thickens regarding Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees. Reporting has said that the free agent pitcher wanted to sign with them, but initial reports said the team had no interest. The next report stated that they had longtime mutual interest, and a new report mentions that they're the favorite to sign him now.

Marcus Stroman entered free agency and has, like most other top free agents, been patient regarding the market. Teams have been slow to move on a lot of players, and Stroman has waited as well. The Yankees may put that waiting to an end sooner rather than later.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Yankees have emerged as the top candidate to sign Marcus Stroman, source says. I’m told the sides have had productive discussions in recent days. We will cover the latest details on MLB Network this morning."

The Yankees need starting pitching, which is why they went all-in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They missed out as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving them to look for other options such as Stroman.

Yankees turn to Marcus Stroman in free agency

The former Chicago Cubs pitcher has been available this offseason with not much action on the overall market. Aside from a few players, most free agents have exercised some patience this winter.

The New York Yankees needed outfielders, which they got via trades with the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox. They also needed starting pitching, which they had to send some of in the aforementioned deals.

They struck out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but that still left players like Marcus Stroman, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell (free agents), Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber or Corbin Burnes (trades).

Marcus Stroman could be headed to the Yankees

Stroman is likely the cheapest of the above options, and he will likely not impede their ability to land another of the available starters. If they do sign him, look for them to get a top end starter on top of the addition of Stroman.

