Marcus Stroman Rumors: Insider lists 6 teams in the mix for All-Star pitcher

Marcus Stroman is one of the top-rated pitchers still left on the open market. He is coming off a solid season with the Chicago Cubs, where he posted a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA across 25 games started.

He posted these numbers despite missing part of the season with a cartilage fracture in his right rib. Now, he is looking for his next home and has attracted multiple teams.

As per Mark Feinsand, six teams are currently after the two-time All-Star pitcher. These six teams include the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Signing Marcus Stroman would not be a bad option for any of these teams. He is somebody who loves to pitch when his back is up against the wall and is a great locker room guy.

Expand Tweet

Stroman would not cost nearly as much as somebody like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. He would be a great option if any of the above teams cannot land Snell or Montgomery.

Going over the potential landing spots for Marcus Stroman

Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants

The Giants are an interesting team in the mix to land Marcus Stroman. Last season, only two pitchers had a higher groundball rate than Stroman: Logan Webb and Alex Cobb.

Stroman pitches similarly to these two and would be a great addition to the rotation. For a team with few long-term contracts on the books, Stroman makes a great free-agent candidate.

For the Los Angeles Angels, they have a special connection to Stroman. General manager Perry Minasian was the Blue Jays scout when Toronto drafted Stroman in 2012.

The Orioles are looking to upgrade their rotation this upcoming season and have been tied to Stroman for a while now. However, they are worried about his durability.

The Red Sox are another interesting team here. While they just signed Lucas Giolito, they are still looking to upgrade their rotation. Being in the AL East, they need all the help they can get.

The Phillies are an exciting team in the hunt for Stroman. They signed Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million deal earlier in the offseason.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, you cannot rule out the Cubs re-signing Stroman. They are headed into the new season with a new manager in Craig Counsell and have some exciting players waiting in the wings.

With more and more pitchers coming off the board every day, watch for these teams to get aggressive in their pursuit of Marcus Stroman.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.