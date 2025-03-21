Marcus Stroman sends 3-word message to ex-Yankees teammate for his $14.925M contract extension

On Thursday, New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman sent a message to his former teammate, Jose Trevino, who signed a contract extension with the Cincinnati Reds. Having spent the 2024 season in New York, Trevino finished with a .215 batting average, along with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

Shortly after the season ended, Trevino was traded to the Reds in exchange for pitcher Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson. The Reds signed Trevino to a three-year, $14.925 million deal, securing his services through the 2027 season, with a club option for an extra year.

The club announced the extension via Instagram on Thursday.

"Staying in red‼️ The #Reds today signed C Jose Trevino to a 3-year contract extension through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028," the Reds captioned the post.

Marcus Stroman left a comment on the same post, congratulating his ex-teammate.

"The most deserving. @hiphipjose5," Stroman wrote.

Screenshot of Stroman's comment on the Cincinnati Reds' Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@reds)

Former MLB catcher backs Marcus Stroman to 'prove a lot of people wrong' in 2025 season

After arriving at the New York Yankees spring training camp late, Marcus Stroman's role in the new season has been a topic of much debate over the last few weeks. Though Stroman has publicly said he wishes to be "part of the rotation," there has yet to be any confirmation from skipper Aaron Boone or any Yankees coaching staff member.

Stroman is coming off a decent 2024 season, where he finished with a 10-9 win/loss record, along with a 4.31 ERA and 113 total strikeouts. Former MLB catcher Chris Gimenez backed Stroman to improve in the new season and prove his doubters wrong.

"He (Stroman) came into camp, said to the media, I'm a starter, and I kind of back him on that," Gimenez told MLB Network Radio on March 1. "The cool thing about this is that Marcus Stroman now has the opportunity to go out there and kind of prove a lot of people wrong."

With starters like Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil seemingly facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines to start the new season, Yankees fans will now be hoping Stroman can get the job done as a starting pitcher if the Bronx Bombers are to have any hope of a successful campaign.

