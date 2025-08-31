Mariners legend's daughter Willow Johnson turns up glamor in a chic white corset and miniskirt, posing for a stylish mirror selfie 

On Saturday, Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow Johnson, shared a mirror selfie alongside a couple of friends. In the image, she sported a chic white corset, paired with a miniskirt.&quot;Da girls ✨💞&quot; Willow captioned her Instagram story.Screenshot of Willow Johnson's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@willowj4 IG Stories)Just like her father, Willow is also an athlete. Born and raised in Paradise Valley, Arizona, Willow developed a passion for volleyball early and went on to play for the University of Oregon.Her professional baseball career began overseas, representing Nilüfer Belediyespor in Turkey. She has played in the Women's V League in Korea for the Incheon Pink Spiders. Now, she plies her trade for the Dallas Women’s Pro Volleyball team, which competes in Major League Volleyball (MLV).Seattle Mariners legend Randy Johnson and his wife, Lisa Wiehoff, share four children: Alexandria, Willow, Hannah and Tanner.Mariners great Randy Johnson's daughter Willow channels &quot;big unit&quot; energy as she tries her hand at pitching After making his MLB debut in 1988, starting pitcher Randy Johnson established himself as one of the best in the business. Like his father, Willow also enjoys playing baseball. In May, she was at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Nevada and channeled her &quot;big unit&quot; energy by imitating her dad. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpending 22 years in the MLB, Johnson represented seven franchises. The lefty finished his career with a 303-166 record, along with a 3.29 ERA and 4,875 strikeouts.The Mariners legend also has plenty of silverware to go with those outstanding stats. Johnson's trophy cabinet includes 10 All-Star selections, five Cy Young awards, a World Series title, a World Series MVP award and several other notable honors.Both the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks have inducted Johnson into their Halls of Fame. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.