  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Mariners legend's daughter Willow Johnson turns up glamor in a chic white corset and miniskirt, posing for a stylish mirror selfie 

Mariners legend's daughter Willow Johnson turns up glamor in a chic white corset and miniskirt, posing for a stylish mirror selfie 

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 31, 2025 19:03 GMT
Randy Johnson (L), Willow Johnson (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@mariners, Instagram.com/@willowj4)
Randy Johnson (L), Willow Johnson (R) (Credit: Willow Johnson, Randy Johnson/Instagram)

On Saturday, Randy Johnson's daughter, Willow Johnson, shared a mirror selfie alongside a couple of friends. In the image, she sported a chic white corset, paired with a miniskirt.

Ad
"Da girls ✨💞" Willow captioned her Instagram story.
Screenshot of Willow Johnson&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@willowj4 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Willow Johnson's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@willowj4 IG Stories)

Just like her father, Willow is also an athlete. Born and raised in Paradise Valley, Arizona, Willow developed a passion for volleyball early and went on to play for the University of Oregon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her professional baseball career began overseas, representing Nilüfer Belediyespor in Turkey. She has played in the Women's V League in Korea for the Incheon Pink Spiders. Now, she plies her trade for the Dallas Women’s Pro Volleyball team, which competes in Major League Volleyball (MLV).

Seattle Mariners legend Randy Johnson and his wife, Lisa Wiehoff, share four children: Alexandria, Willow, Hannah and Tanner.

Mariners great Randy Johnson's daughter Willow channels "big unit" energy as she tries her hand at pitching

After making his MLB debut in 1988, starting pitcher Randy Johnson established himself as one of the best in the business.

Ad

Like his father, Willow also enjoys playing baseball. In May, she was at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Nevada and channeled her "big unit" energy by imitating her dad.

Ad

Spending 22 years in the MLB, Johnson represented seven franchises. The lefty finished his career with a 303-166 record, along with a 3.29 ERA and 4,875 strikeouts.

The Mariners legend also has plenty of silverware to go with those outstanding stats. Johnson's trophy cabinet includes 10 All-Star selections, five Cy Young awards, a World Series title, a World Series MVP award and several other notable honors.

Both the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks have inducted Johnson into their Halls of Fame. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications