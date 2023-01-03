Mariners' payroll: Who are the 3 highest-earning players on the Seattle roster?

After 20 painful years, the Seattle Mariners finally broke their playoff drought in 2022 following a 90-72 season. It was a long and well-deserved return to the postseason for a franchise that has been on the wrong side of several roster rebuilds.

Thanks to a game-winning walk-off home run by fan favorite Cal Raleigh, Seattle punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since the 2001 season. To put into perspective how long the drought lasted, the 2001 season was the rookie season for franchise legend Ichiro Suzuki.

Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse Here is Rick Rizzs's call of Cal Raleigh's drought-busting home run. He's been waiting decades to do this, and delivered. Here is Rick Rizzs's call of Cal Raleigh's drought-busting home run. He's been waiting decades to do this, and delivered. https://t.co/kmMIR91KVG

It now appears that this current iteration of the Mariners may find itself as a perennial playoff team. The Seattle front office, along with general manager Jerry Dipoto, has made several key moves to help the Mariners become a legitimate contender in the American League for years to come.

Some of the moves to help secure and maintain talent have been spending the money necessary to create a contender. While the team has been active in the trade market, signing their acquisitions and free agents to long-term deals gives the Mariners a larger championship window.

The first notable signing that helped legitimize the Seattle rotation came when the club signed free agent Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million deal. The contract will make the former Cy Young pitcher the most expensive player on the roster in 2023, with Ray set to make $21,000,000 next season.

Steve @MarinersSteve One year ago today, the Mariners signed Robbie Ray....... One year ago today, the Mariners signed Robbie Ray.......

The second highest-paid player in 2023 will be 30-year-old veteran Teoscar Hernandez, who will carry an estimated $14,463,983 salary next year. Hernandez is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season if he is not extended by Seattle. Teoscar made his way to Seattle following a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.

The third-most expensive player on the Seattle roster will be another top-tier pitcher acquired by Dipoto, Luis Castillo. After acquiring the starter from the Cincinnati Reds last season, Castillo signed a five-year, $108 million extension with Seattle. In 2023, he is slated to make $11,400,000 next season, with that number jumping to $24,150,000 in 2024.

The Seattle Mariners' massive extension to Julio Rodriguez

Following an incredible season that took the league by storm, superstar Julio Rodriguez and Seattle reached a 12-year, $209,300,000. The deal will keep J-Rod under contract until he is eligible for free agency again in 2035 when he turns 35.

Rodriguez put on a show for the Seattle faithful by finishing the 2022 season with 28 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a .284 batting average. He showcased his speed by stealing 25 bases, while his 6.2 WAR rating (wins above replacement) led all rookies in both leagues, including pitchers.

He would go on to dominate the American League Rookie of the Year voting, finishing 80 points higher than runner-up Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles.

