Mariners president sheds light on team strategy to secure trade deals

The Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, recently declared that the organization is quite keen on utilizing its strong farm system in making trade deals to fill the gaps on its roster and improve the team. Dipoto said that they are willing to go the extra mile to secure a trade move if there is a chance of tying the player to the team for multiple years.
The Mariners have one of the strongest farm systems in the MLB, with Baseball America placing them in fifth spot in their rankings for 2025. They are tied with the Chicago Cubs, having seven prospects ranked in the top 100 by MLB Pipeline. Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Harry Ford are the first-round picks on this list. Michael Arroyo, Felnin Celesten and Lazaro Montes are their top international prospects.
On Sunday, Jerry Dipoto gave an interview on MLB Network Radio. He discussed the strategy of the franchise with regard to making trade deals during this season.
"After losing Victor [Robles] and [Ryan] Bliss, we did make a blanket of phone calls to teams we thought might have some surplus for us. We're not shy about pulling the trigger on trades. Whether it's Luis Castillo, the deal we made a few years ago with Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker, or last year with Randy Arozarena," he said.
"We understand the time sensitivity of pushing prospects in and make deals like that when there is an opportunity, especially with players like that. You feel strongly about your ability to extend them, or in Randy's case, have them here for multiple seasons," he added. "You're willing to give up a little bit more."
The Seattle Mariners had traded for Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds in the middle of the 2022 season while Randy Arozarena was their major acquisition of the 2024 campaign from the Tampa Bay Rays.
"We're also not shy about pushing them when we feel like we have a chance": Jerry Dipoto on Mariners prospects
Jerry Dipoto stated that the Seattle Mariners have the talent in their farm system to keep developing the team for the next few years. However, he said in the same interview that they are quite open to the idea of trading some of their prospects if they are able to get the right deal.
"We do feel like, as gifted as a lot of our prospects are, and some of them are closer than others, we'll protect the future of our franchise, but we're also not shy about pushing them when we feel like we have a chance. We're going to be open to that again. We feel like we have a good team and we'll be there in midseason."
The Mariners had led the American League West for much of the 2024 season but faltered down the stretch to miss out on a postseason berth. They have made an encouraging start to the 2025 campaign with a 12-10 record, currently putting them in second spot in their division.