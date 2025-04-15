Mariners vs. Reds: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

On Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners will begin a series with the Cincinnati Reds. This is their first matchup of the season after both had days off on Monday. The Mariners swept the Reds last season.

Mariners vs. Reds Recent Form and Records

This is a matchup of two .500 teams. The Mariners come into this series at 8-8 after sweeping the Texas Rangers. They were well below .500, but that surge pushed them back to even.

The Reds are also 8-8, and they're coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The two sides have had almost identical starts to the season and are on winning streaks.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Luis Castillo (1-1, 2.12 ERA, 15 strikeouts) vs. Nick Lodolo (2-1, 0.96 ERA, eight strikeouts)

Luis Castillo was 11-12 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, and 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Five innings, five hits, no runs, two walks, and six strikeouts.

Luis Castillo is on the mound today (Imagn)

Career vs. Reds: N/A, but he did pitch for the Reds for nine seasons.

Nick Lodolo was 9-6 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts in 115.1 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Six innings, three hits, no runs, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Career vs. Mariners: N/A

Must-watch hitters

Reds

Elly De La Cruz is always a must-watch hitter because he can hit home runs and steal bases like few others. This year, he already has 17 RBI.

TJ Friedl has been hitting well (Imagn)

TJ Friedl is leading the team in batting average at .254 and leading the Reds in total hits with 15 so far this season.

Mariners

Cal Raleigh is having the best season for the Mariners. He leads in batting average (.220) and home runs (five). He also has eight RBI.

Jorge Polanco is leading the team with 12 RBI so far this season. He's also slugging a team-high .622 this year.

Injuries

The latest update for the Seattle Mariners has Matt Brash angling for a return by starting his rehab assignment. Otherwise, they haven't had anyone go on IL in a week.

For the Reds, Austin Hays might be activated from the 10-day IL for this game. Terry Francona was hopeful he'd be ready to go by the series opener. Alexis Diaz might also be activated tonight.

Mariners vs. Reds Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Mariners -120 Mariners -1.5 (+145) Over 8.5 (-120) Reds +100 Reds +1.5 (-175) Under 8.5 (+100)

Mariners vs. Reds Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup in this one is a good one. Luis Castillo has the better track record and has been quite good this year, but Nick Lodolo is enjoying an even better season. Runs might be hard to come by.

The Mariners have a lackluster offense, and the Reds, while not being that great, are better in that category. The lineup advantage tilts to the Reds, which could be the difference.

Reds 4, Mariners 3

