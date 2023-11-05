Miami Marlins slugger Josh Bell exercised his $16.5 million player option to remain with the team for the 2024 season. This is huge for Miami, as they just saw Jorge Soler opt out of his contract to become a free agent.

Bell came to Miami from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline. While he struggled in Cleveland, he seemed to find his footing, posting a .818 OPS.

In 53 games with Miami, Bell mashed 11 home runs, tying his 97-game total with the Guardians. He, along with Jake Burger, another trade deadline acquisition, became key in the middle of the order.

Bell spoke to the media following Game 2 of the Wild Card against the Philadelphia Phillies, saying how happy he was in Miami. He stated that he wanted to push forward with this group, and he stayed true to his word.

"Ring the bell baby he's back" one fan posted.

"W for the fish" another fan posted.

Miami Marlins fans are ecstatic with Josh Bell's decision. His power at the plate is certainly a game-changer, and with Jorge Soler being a free agent, they need all the offense they can get.

The question is, how will the Marlins utilize Bell with Soler gone? It is to be seen if he will be the team's starting first baseman or fill the hole left by Soler at DH.

With confirmation that Josh Bell is returning, where do the Miami Marlins turn to in free agency?

While the Miami Marlins took a step in the right direction by making the postseason this year, they still have work to do. Some of that work has disappeared with Josh Bell's decision, but they will have to press on without a general manager for now.

Kim Ng parted ways with Miami almost a month ago after the organization proposed hiring a new president. She was the first female general manager in the big leagues.

Heading into the 2024 season, Miami must find another capable starting pitcher. Sandy Alcantara had Tommy John surgery at the end of the season and will miss the entirety of next season. Hopefully, Alcantara can return to Cy-Young form for the 2025 season.

While they typically do not swing for the fences in free agency, they have money to spend. It would make sense for them to go after someone like Michael Lorenzen or Kenta Maeda. They will not break the bank and can be relied on in the rotation.