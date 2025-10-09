  • home icon
  • Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus makes a fashionable impression in St. Louis, stepping out in a baby blue polka-dot minidress

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 21:33 GMT
Masyn Winn with his girlfriend, Gianna Pettus (Images from - Instagram.com/@giannapettus, Instagram.com/@masynwinn)
Finishing the regular season with a .253 batting average, nine home runs and 23 RBIs, while also being elite in defensive situations, Masyn Winn enjoyed a solid 2025 season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, Winn's girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, is a constant source of support for the shortstop. She often turns up to the ballpark to cheer for him when he is in action.

By trade, Gianna Pettus is a model and social media influencer. Boasting over 149,000 followers on Instagram, she often gives followers a sneak peek into her daily life and work projects via her posts.

On Thursday, Pettus turned heads while out and about in St. Louis, sporting a blue polka-dot minidress. She later took to Instagram to post a series of snaps showing off her outfit.

"god gave me a split open eyebrow, the inability to pose, a broken G7X, a cute dress, and a dream." Gianna Pettus captioned her Instagram post
Per sources, Masyn and Gianna first met each other in the Bahamas, while the shortstop was visiting to take part in the 2022 "Don't Blink" home run derby, which takes place annually in December.

In a video she posted to TikTok in December 2024, Gianna Pettus described her first meeting with Masyn Winn as a "soulmate connection".

Masyn Winn and his girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, did their bit for a good cause in late August

Alongside his athletic talents, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn also showed he has a heart of gold, turning up to a charitable event organized by the "Make-A-Wish Foundation" on August 20.

His girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, also tagged along. She later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the evening.

"me, my prince charming, and a magical evening for @makeawishmokan 👑👸🪄✨🤸#wivesforwishes" Gianna Pettus captioned her Instagram post

The Make-A-Wish foundation work towards improving the lives of children between 3 and 18 years of age, that are suffering from critical ilnesses. As the name signifies, the foundation grants wishes for such children, which are often personal and unique, such as meeting their favorite celebrity or athlete.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

