Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus makes a fashionable impression in St. Louis, stepping out in a baby blue polka-dot minidress

Finishing the regular season with a .253 batting average, nine home runs and 23 RBIs, while also being elite in defensive situations, Masyn Winn enjoyed a solid 2025 season with the St. Louis Cardinals.Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, Winn's girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, is a constant source of support for the shortstop. She often turns up to the ballpark to cheer for him when he is in action.By trade, Gianna Pettus is a model and social media influencer. Boasting over 149,000 followers on Instagram, she often gives followers a sneak peek into her daily life and work projects via her posts.On Thursday, Pettus turned heads while out and about in St. Louis, sporting a blue polka-dot minidress. She later took to Instagram to post a series of snaps showing off her outfit.&quot;god gave me a split open eyebrow, the inability to pose, a broken G7X, a cute dress, and a dream.&quot; Gianna Pettus captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer sources, Masyn and Gianna first met each other in the Bahamas, while the shortstop was visiting to take part in the 2022 &quot;Don't Blink&quot; home run derby, which takes place annually in December.In a video she posted to TikTok in December 2024, Gianna Pettus described her first meeting with Masyn Winn as a &quot;soulmate connection&quot;.Masyn Winn and his girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, did their bit for a good cause in late AugustAlongside his athletic talents, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn also showed he has a heart of gold, turning up to a charitable event organized by the &quot;Make-A-Wish Foundation&quot; on August 20.His girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, also tagged along. She later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the evening.&quot;me, my prince charming, and a magical evening for @makeawishmokan 👑👸🪄✨🤸#wivesforwishes&quot; Gianna Pettus captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Make-A-Wish foundation work towards improving the lives of children between 3 and 18 years of age, that are suffering from critical ilnesses. As the name signifies, the foundation grants wishes for such children, which are often personal and unique, such as meeting their favorite celebrity or athlete.