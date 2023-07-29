The general consensus regarding the New York Mets trading David Robertson away to the Miami Marlins isn't a happy one. Max Scherzer, an important figure in the starting rotation for the team recently said that he will approach the front office regarding the decisions that have been taken in the trade window.

Robertson was looked at as a much-needed replacement for Edwin Diaz, who suffered a season-ending injury during the World Baseball Classic. The veteran came in handy for New York as he got 14-17 from save opportunities and posted a miser 2.05 ERA and 1.00 WHIP from 40 appearances.

Like most others in the organization, Scherzer felt that Robertson's contributions to the bullpen were immense. However, the Mets have been compelled to sell this trade window because they have a poor 49-54 record, further compounded by a heavy payroll, hence needing to save money in order to secure future prospects.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You traded away our closer, away" Max Scherzer said. "I need to have a conversation with the brass."

Furthermore, Scherzer said he intended to discuss other things with the management, seemingly his own trade.

Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura "You traded away our closer, away" Max Scherzer said. Said he needs to have a conversation with the front office. Said he hasn't discussed waiving a no-trade clause with the front office. Wants to discuss "everything."

The 35-year-old reliever was acquired by the Marlins in return for two minor league position players Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernández. The Mets will not be paying extra money in cash to Miami whereas the latter will pay off the remaining $3.5 million on Robertson's contract.

Mets trade David Robertson despite him claiming he likes it in New York

David Robertson is familiar with the rumors of deadline trades. Last season he was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Philadelphia Phillies during the trade window. Coming to New York he had title aspirations and a longer run to solidify his place in the roster.

In a recent interview, he even claimed that he liked playing for the Mets:

“I like it here, I’m not excited about it. It’s just what happens."

Despite his willingness to stay, the organization seemed to have no other option but to let him go as part of a rebuilding process.