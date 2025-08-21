Max Scherzer throws Blue Jays teammates under the bus with shocking revelation following George Springer’s concussion test

The Blue Jays are currently cruising on top of the AL East standings. After a brilliant surge since the All-Star break, John Schneider's men have established a comfortable lead in the penthouse suite and are four games ahead of the Yankees.

As a result of the dominance, the team has been engaging in lighthearted banter on and off the field. One example of this was shared by veteran hurler Max Scherzer on the most recent episode of Blue Jays today on August 19. Scherzer told a humorous incident wherein the whole squad was trying to figure out what a shape looked like as teammate George Springer underwent a concussion protocol test.

"We figured out one of the questions on George Springer's test that kind of got the team in a 'tuffle.' They asked George what was a parallelogram," said Scherzer. (32:48-32:52)

Scherzer then proceeded to boast that he knows what the four-sided shape looked like while jokingly throwing his teammates by stating that many didn't know what it was.

"I kind of knew what a parallelogram was, but the shocking response is how many people in the team didn't know what it was. So we had fun yesterday trying to figure out what a parallelogram was, and that was a whole kind of team [activity] trying to figure ouot what's going on how to pass a concussion test. I guess you got to know what a parallelogram was." (32:54-33:18)

Fortunately for the Blue Jays, even though most of them doesn't remember what a parallelogram looked like, their star George Springer is back from concussion protocol since August 16.

Blue Jays surprisingly lose series to Pirates

In a head-scratching turn of events, the division-leading Blue Jays lost the final game of their three-game series against the Pirates, effectively losing what was projected as a cake walk.

The Jays were narrowly defeated in Game 3 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. In a game that featured sparse hits and only three runs between the two sides, the AL East leaders stumbled, 2-1, after registering a measly three base hits.

All of the scoring in the contest happened in the opening frame as the Jays drew first blood courtesy of George Springer's solo shot to left field. The Pirates then immediately replied in the next half inning through Tommy Pham's two-RBI double.

It was all the two squads wrote as the Blue Jays fell to 74-54 while the Pirates improved to 54-74.

