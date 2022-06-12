"May never lose again" "Will catch the Mets by the end of the month" - Atlanta Braves stay red-hot, extend winning streak to 9 games, fans react

The Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in all of baseball right now after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 4 to 2. The Braves have been under .500 for much of the season, but with their recent surge, they find themselves with a record of 32-27, 6.5 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

The Braves seem to be rolling on all cylinders at the moment. It's still early, but it looks as if they will be legitimate postseason contenders.

The Atlanta Braves are starting to resemble their 2021 team that won nine games in a row to claim their first World Series win since 1995. One fan reacted by reminding readers that the season is long.

Si Señor!! @nlm_13 @Braves That is why as a fan you cannot overreact! You win some you lose some! It’s a long season and right now we are winning! #ForTheA @Braves That is why as a fan you cannot overreact! You win some you lose some! It’s a long season and right now we are winning!#ForTheA

Another fan wants to keep the win streak going. They have a good chance against the sub .500 Pirates in town.

One fan stated that the Braves may never lose again.

Perhaps the best reaction came from a fan saying the Braves are going to win another World Series title.

One fan stated the Braves may catch the Mets by the end of the month.

They are only 6.5 back and have been playing much better than the Mets as of late.

The Braves are playing like the best team in baseball after a shaky start to the 2022 season. A lot of this has to do with getting back one of the best players in baseball, Ronald Acuna Jr. Since joining the team in early May, Acuna has batted .319 with five home runs and 15 RBIs while also stealing 11 bases.

Austin Riley has also been excellent. Riley is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 34 RBIs.

On the pitching side, Max Fried and Kyle Wright have had breakout seasons. Max Fried is 6-2 with a 2.64 ERA, and Kyle Wright is 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA. The Braves will look to keep their winning streak alive with two more games against the Pirates this weekend. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

