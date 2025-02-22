“Maybe Shohei Ohtani is up there with them” - Jurickson Profar excludes Juan Soto from elite list ft. $100,000,000 superstar and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Veteran All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar made the switch to the Atlanta Braves in the offseason after signing a three-year, $42 million deal to end his free agency in January.

Jurickson Profar will be teaming with Braves superstar and 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. in the outfield. However, the 32-year-old is not new to playing with rubbing shoulders with superstars as he shared the clubhouse with franchise faces like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto during his stint with the Padres.

Like Profar, his former Padres teammate Juan Soto also made the switch this offseason, signing a record-breaking $765 million deal with the New York Mets after a career year with the New York Yankees last season.

When asked about where he ranks his new teammate Acuna Jr. among the best players, Profar said, mentioning Shohei Ohtani in the mix:

“Acuña and Tatis are a different level,” Profar said. “I think maybe Ohtani is up there with them. They are in a league of their own. If they’re healthy, the sky is the limit for them.”

Interestingly, Jurickson Profar excluded his former Padres teammate Juan Soto when making a comparison with Acuna Jr., who signed an eight-year, $100 million deal with the Braves in 2019.

While the Braves star had a historic 2023 season, becoming the first player in MLB history to the 40-70 club, he missed almost the entire 2024 season after a cruciate ligament tear in May. The 27-year-old would be looking to bounce back strongly this season, although he is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster.

Jurickson Profar was rated second best hitter behind Juan Soto in free agency

Following a career-best season last year, Jurickson Profar became a free agent after his one-year deal with the Padres expired. While he was linked with a return to San Diego in the offseason, the All-Star outfielder signed for the Braves instead.

Profar revealed last month that the Braves showed a lot of confidence in him, influencing his decision.

“They show a lot of confidence in me since the beginning,” Profar said. “That means a lot. I’m ready to give it all for the Braves.”

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos believed the former Padres star was the second-best hitter in free agency behind Juan Soto, and he is hoping Profar could replicate his heroics from last season.

