"Maybe a smoke screen to push Alex Bregman", "Great fit for Nolan Arenado - Fans react to Red Sox-Cardinals trade reports

The Nolan Arenado transfer saga continues to chug along as the Boston Red Sox are reportedly in talks with the St. Louis Cardinals about a possible transaction. Arenado has been the center of the rumor mill as the possible next big name to move before the start of the 2025 season.

As per MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cardinals are in discussions about Arenado's next destination. Amid that, another big name in the free agency market will get affected by the possible deal — Alex Bregman.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, source says. If the trade talks move forward, they could have implications for Alex Bregman's market. Of note, Cardinals exec Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston's prospects." - @ Jon Morosi

While some fans welcomed the report of Arenado heading to Boston, others think it might be a ploy to sign Alex Bregman.

"Maybe a smoke screen to push Bregman," a fan said.

"This would be a great fit for Arenado," a fan claimed.

"Honestly I'm ok with this as long as they keep Casas," another added.

"Defense at 3rd would improve dramatically, Devers at DH makes the club better," a fan noted.

"Chaim Bloom back from beyond to take the prospects he lined the Red Sox’s system with for an aging star. You love to see it," a fan proclaimed.

"This is inevitable and im excited," a fan exclaimed.

Red Sox fans cautious of Arenado news

Fans pointed out that the news might influence Alex Bregman's decision to sign with Boston, Detroit Tigers or the Chicago Cubs. At the moment, the aforementioned teams are the ones being closely linked with the two-time World Series-winning hot corner specialist.

Meanwhile, fans also pointed out that the discussion might just be a tactic by Cardinals executive Chaim Bloom to snag away Boston's prized prospects. It can be recalled that before being hired by St. Louis, Bloom had spent four seasons as Boston's chief baseball officer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback