Meet Andrew Heaney's wife, Jordan Heaney: Personal life of Rangers pitcher explored

Andrew Heaney, an American professional baseball pitcher for the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball, is married to his high school love, Jordan Heaney.

Heaney has played with the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB. He debuted in the league in 2014 with the Marlins. Heaney played for the Yankees in 2021 and Dodgers in 2022 after pitching for the Angels from 2015 to 2021.

Andrew and Jordan, who are from Oklahoma, first met in high school. The couple began dating in high school and got married in 2014. Both are passionate about dogs.

While Andrew was with the Angels, he and Jordan sponsored and contributed to a Pup Cup Orange County 5K. They contributed to the launch of the Children's Mercy Hospital Orange County therapy dog programe.

Heaney's deceased Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs' nickname for one of the dogs was "Skiggles." 5K was a fundraiser for the programme in which dog owners participated along with their animals.

"In honor of my wife @J_Squadd21turning 29 today & #PupCupVirtual2020 being next week, I’m launching the #PupCup29SecondsChallenge! If your dog will hold a treat on their nose for 29s, upload a video or it didn’t happen! Make sure to tag #PupCup29SecondsChallenge on ur video! - Heandog8"

In 2019, the pair were spotted at the OC Zoo commemorating Angels Day.

"This weekend, Andrew & Jordan Heaney celebrated Angels Day at the OC Zoo! Andrew joined Angels fans for a live animal presentation, plus photos with each family in attendance. Fans and animals alike arrived in their Angels gear to show their support! - Los Angeles Angels"

Professional career of Andrew Heaney

On June 19, 2014, Andrew Heaney took the field in his Big League debut against the New York Mets.

The Miami Marlins sent Heaney to the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 10, 2014. Heaney was the second starter in the Angels' opening-day rotation in 2016. He delivered a one-hit complete game shutout on June 5, 2018, the day before his 27th birthday, as the Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0.

Andrew Heaney was the first pitcher to take the mound following the demise of fellow left-hander Tyler Skaggs on July 6, 2019. He was selected to start the Angels' season in 2020 and was acquired by the New York Yankees in a trade on July 30, 2021.

Heaney agreed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on November 10, 2021. After the 2022 season, he agreed a two-year contract with the Rangers.

