The baseball legends David Ortiz, Derek Jeter, and Alex Rodriguez sat together to talk on the Texas vs. Rangers 1st ALDS game. David Ortiz, jokingly, analyzed the weather report as rain played spoilsport in the 1st ALDS game at Camden Yards.

Red Sox legend Ortiz, along with Yankees legends Jeter and Rodiguez is seen having a good time as 'Big Papi' tries his hands on weather reporting.

"You know when you see all this green going on right here, it's a lot of rain coming."

Jeter could not hold his laughter and asked Ortiz to stop,

"Just sit down, man"

David Ortiz played majorly with the Boston Red Sox in his 20-season-long MLB career. The Dominican-American baseball player achieved many feats in the baseball world. With 541 home runs the 10-time All-Star has won World Series Championship thrice in 2004, 2007, and 2013. During his last World Series Championship, he was also awarded with the World Series Most Valuable Player Award.

Rain plays spoilsport to the first ALDS game between the Orioles and Rangers

The first ALDS game was postponed due to inclement weather. The much-awaited game at Camden Yards is going to be rescheduled at 2:15 p.m.

Orioles' X handle, formerly know as Twitter, updated on the situation. One of the posts read,

"The start of this afternoon's game will be delayed due to inclement weather. We will update with more information as it becomes available."

But the good news of reschedule was shared with the fans soon after.

The Orioles clinched the best record in the American League with a 101-61 regular season, which helped them to seal the ALDS spot. On the contrary, the Texas Rangers missed clinching the AL West division by an inch. However, the Rangers managed to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays and advanced to the AL Division Series to face the Orioles.