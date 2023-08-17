Metro Region vs Southeast Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 10: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The Little League Baseball World Series 2023 continues on Friday as the representatives from the Metro (Smithfield Little League) and Southeast (Nolensville Little League) regions are set to square off in the United States bracket. There are only 20 teams remaining in the tournament, with 10 teams on the United States side of the bracket, and 10 on the international side.

"Representing the Metro region, Smithfield little league, Smithfield, Rhode Island!" The Smithfield Little Leaguers take the field and are acknowledged during the opening ceremonies at the Little League World Series! @ABC6 @SportsSentinels #LLWS" - @IanSteeleABC6

After defeating the young athletes representing Mountain Region, the squad from the Metro Region booked a second-round matchup with the Southeast. The game between the two teams will open the action in the United States bracket of the Little League Baseball World Series 2023 on Friday at 3 pm ET at Lamade Stadium. The Southwest and Midwest will battle later that night.

All of the remaining games will be held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at the Little League International Complex. Both the Lamade & Volunteer Stadiums are located at 617 E. Mountain Ave., South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The winner will advance in their current bracket, with the loser of the matchup moving to the elimination bracket, giving them a second opportunity to reach the United States Championship.

A look at the Little League Baseball World Series teams from the Metro and Southeast regions

The Smithfield Little League representing the Metro Region hails from Smithfield, Rhode Island. During their regional competition, the squad finished with a 3-1 record en route to the Little League Baseball World Series. Their only loss came against Massapequa Coast Little League, from Massapequa, New York.

The young athletes tasked with representing the Southeast Region is from the Nolensville Little League in Nolensville, Tennessee. During their regional bracket, the team from Nolensville finished with a 5-1 record, picking up their only loss to the Harris County Little League team from Hamilton, Georgia.

"Nolensville Little League secures the Southeast Region and will return to Williamsport! #LLWS" - @LittleLeague

How to watch Thursday's game between the Metro and the Southeast Regions

As has been the case with all games during the Little League Baseball World Series, Thursday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN. For those unable to tune in to ESPN, the streaming service Fubo offers a free trial and will also be airing the action.

