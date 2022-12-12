The New York Mets have spent a ton of money this offseason. Even though they opted to let Jacob deGrom walk in free agency, they signed Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga, Edwin Diaz and David Robertson to major contracts. They've spent quite a bit this offseason, but it does not appear that they're done.

Despite having spent more than most teams have, the Mets aren't sitting idly by. According to one Mets writer, there's a real chance they go after several other big-name free agents this offseason.

Mark Gooden @TooGooden17 Even after all the Mets offseason spending, I am hearing they are still in on Carlos Correa, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Rodon. Even after all the Mets offseason spending, I am hearing they are still in on Carlos Correa, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Rodon.

Beat writer Mark Gooden believes the team is in on Carlos Correa, former Met Chris Bassitt and Carlos Rodon, tweeting:

They have committed nearly $100 million AAV to Verlander, Senga, Diaz and Nimmo this offseason but they are apparently trying to increase that number even further.

Both Rodon and Correa will carry large price tags, with the shortstop expected to get north of $30 million a season. Evidently, that's not an issue for the team, who are spending like there's no tomorrow.

Will the Mets actually sign anyone else this offseason?

Being interested in a free agent is one thing and actually signing them is another, as many teams this offseason have realized. Just because New York has shown interest in these players doesn't mean they'll sign them.

In fact, it's probably unlikely. They landed some of their free agent acquisitions because they offered a lot of money. That won't necessarily be the case with free agents now.

They offered Verlander a ton of money, but probably won't do the same for Rodon. They signed Nimmo for a boatload, which might make them hesitant to do so again for Correa at a much steeper price.

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York - Game Two

They will probably sign more players, but as for the big names? Those players will likely get more elsewhere and end up there. However, it's not for lack of trying on New York's part as they've shown a willingness to spend endlessly.

