Mets insider snubs Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor’s team in bold NL East prediction

The New York Mets certainly have one of the most powerful offensive lineups in the major leagues this year with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor at the top of their batting order. However, MLB insider Mike Puma has tipped them to finish behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, although he believes they will still be good enough to earn a playoff spot.

Last year, the Mets were able to secure a postseason berth on the final day of the season after overcoming a poor start to the campaign. Francisco Lindor led the charge as they came close to clinching the NL pennant while he finished as the runner-up for the MVP. This year, they have added Juan Soto to their lineup after signing him to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal in the offseason.

Mike Puma is the beat reporter for The New York Post covering the Mets. He gave his predictions on the race for the NL East title while he was a guest on the New York Post Sports podcast to preview the upcoming season ahead of Opening Day. [from 11:01]

"I think it's a three-team race," Puma said. "Braves, Mets, Phillies—it could go to any one of those three. I picked the Braves to win the NL East with the Mets second. Is there pressure on them to win the division? Yes, and no. You'd like to win the division and put yourself in the position where you can potentially get that first round bye and line up that rotation.

"You go in with the mindset that you want to win the division. That's what you play for," Puma added. "And if you fall short, there are three wild card berths there, and you'd certainly expect the Mets to be one of those."

The Philadelphia Phillies won the NL East title at a canter in 2024 with a 95-67 record. The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets finished second and third, respectively, even though they both finished at 89-73.

"I’m expecting the worst": Juan Soto on abuse from home fans at Yankee Stadium

Juan Soto joined the Mets in the offseason after a dazzling season with the Yankees (Image Source: IMAGN)

Juan Soto enjoyed an outstanding season with the New York Yankees last year, yet he declined to join the team as a free agent in the offseason and instead chose to sign for crosstown rivals the New York Mets. The left-handed slugger has recently stated that he is sure to get a hot reception from the Yankees fans when the Mets travel to the Bronx to face them in the Subway Series later this year.

"You know Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything,” he told reporters after facing his former team in spring training. “So I’m expecting the worst."

In his lone season with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto batted .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 178. He was third in the American League MVP voting, finishing behind his former teammate Aaron Judge and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

