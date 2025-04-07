Mets legend Jose Reyes issues GOAT tag on $70M-worth NBA superstar

New York Mets legend Jose Reyes shared a photo with New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. Along with the photo came a patriotic caption as both stars represent the Dominican Republic.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves cornerstone was traded to the Knicks after spending 10 years in the Twin Cities. The center's net worth is around $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

"Made in Dominican," said Reyes.

The duo were all smiles at the interaction. Reyes spent his heyday with the Mets and returned for a second stint before retiring. He was selected to four All-Star games and was a three-time National League stolen base leader. In 2013, he won the gold medal with the Dominican national team, beating Puerto Rico in the final in San Francisco, California.

Towns, meanwhile, was born in Edison, New Jersey, and grew up in Piscataway, New Jersey, a suburb of the New York metropolitan area. The center had the choice to represent Team USA but selected the DR, the place where his mother hails from.

At the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan, Towns finished fifth in points per game, averaging 24.4, including a tied-tournament best 39 points versus Puerto Rico.

New York Mets sweep Toronto Blue Jays at home

The New York Mets swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series at Citi Field. After dominating Toronto in Game 1, the Metropolitans narrowly escaped Games 2 and 3 with victories that could have gone either way.

In the opening game on Friday, Tylor Megill limited the Blue Jays to two hits in his 5 and 1/2 inning appearance. Their offense was relatively active as Pete Alonso's two-run home run powered them to a 5-0 victory against the visitors.

In Game 2, the Mets found themselves down 2-0 heading into the eighth inning after Vladimir Guerrero Jr's RBI single and Bo Bichette's RBI double put the Blue Jays in the lead. Jessie Winker tied things up with a two-RBI triple in the eighth. In the next inning, Francisco Lindor walked off the game via a sac fly that brought home Jose Siri to end the game at 3-2.

The final game of the series was the complete opposite, as New York jumped into an early lead through Pete Alonso's RBI single and Brandon Nimmo's sac fly that drove home Juan Soto in the third inning.

The Blue Jays scored in the top of the fifth as Andres Gimenez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That would, however be all the run offense the Blue Jays could muster as the game ended 2-1.

