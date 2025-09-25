Mets legend shares true feelings about Keith Hernandez despite initial conflicts

Joining the New York Mets in 1983, first baseman Keith Hernandez quickly established himself as a fan favorite in Queens.
In his time wearing the blue and orange, Hernandez earned himself three All-Star selections, six Gold Gloves, and a Silver Slugger award. He also played a key role in helping the Mets win the World Series in 1986.
Though he never managed to make it to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hernandez was honored with an induction into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1997. His #17 jersey was retired by the organization in 2022.
Featuring on Thursday's episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast, fellow Mets great Darryl Strawberry was asked about his opinion on Keith Hernandez. Though there was some conflict between the pair intially, as Strawberry revealed, Hernandez is still someone he "loved" for how the first baseman helped him and the team as a whole improve themselves.
"I love Keith. I had my battles with him, of course, because he said something to the press about my contract negotiation in spring training, and I kind of went after him, you know? But, I loved him, because he taught me so much about how to play the game. He taught me how to hit left-hand pitching and showed me what to do, and I went on to hit 20 home runs off of left-hand pitching."
"He was a great leader, he was very intense. His leadership skills were phenomenal. We were all young, and he had already been in the big leagues, won a championship, won an MVP, so with him coming over to the Mets, he really helped us. He helped us elevate our game to the next level," Strawberry said [45:56]
Both Strawberry and Hernandez began their Mets careers in 1983, going on to share the clubhouse for seven seasons before Hernandez left for Cleveland.
Nowadays, Keith Hernandez covers Mets games as an announcer
Having called time on his career in 1990, Keith Hernandez has remained connected to the game of baseball, and his beloved New York Mets, as an analyst and announcer.
Currently working for SNY, Hernandez covers Mets games alongside Gary Cohen and former teammate Ron Darling. He also features as a studio analyst for MLB on FOX from time to time.