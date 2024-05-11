Mets News: Brandon Nimmo exits game early Saturday with injury following checked swing

On Saturday, Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets faced off against the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta got the better of New York Game 1, so the Amazins knew they had to come out strong on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Nimmo would have to exit the game early after suffering an injury. The injury occurred in the fifth inning when Nimmo checked his swing up. He immediately jumped and grabbed his side.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyrone Taylor would come in to replace Nimmo. Unfortunately, New York would lose the game 4-1. They have to win tomorrow or face getting swept by their division rivals.

This is a big loss for the club if Nimmo is out long-term. He has been stellar at the leadoff spot this season, hitting .230/.373/.407 with five home runs and 25 runs batted in.

What is the early diagnosis of Mets' slugger Brandon Nimmo?

New York Mets - Brandon Nimmo (Image via USA Today)

Mets' slugger Brandon Nimmo left the game early with an apparent side injury. There is not much to go off of until testing is done, but manager Carlos Mendoza is not too worried.

"I'm not too concerned, but every time you talk about that rib area, you know, obviously, I think we caught it early" - said Mendoza.

Expand Tweet

Mendoza does not think the injury will keep Nimmo down for too long. As of right now, Nimmo is considered day-to-day.

If Nimmo could work around this injury, it would be huge. The Amazins have a ton of work to do in the division after getting off to a rough start. They are nine games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the division, and seven games behind the Atlanta Braves.

If they do not start chipping away now, they could find themselves with a mountain to climb in a month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback