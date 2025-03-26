Mets sportscaster warns against giving Francisco Lindor the captain title

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had an excellent 2024 season. Finishing with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs and 91 RBIs, the Puerto Rican played a key role in helping his team make it to the NLCS, earning his fourth Silver Slugger award in the process. He also finished second in the voting for the NL MVP award, behind LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Lindor often showcased that he would be a great candidate to be named captain of the Mets, leading his teammates by example in some of the most important moments of the season.

However, according to SNY sportscaster Gary Cohen, it is best for the organization to refrain from anointing a captain.

"I think that in order to have a captain, there has to be one definitive guy [that fits the role]. The Mets ran into this [issue] in the 80s when Keith [Hernandez] was named captain and Gary Carter bristled at it. Eventually, they named him (Gary Carter) captain as well, and it was not a particularly comfortable situation. I think you have a similar dynamic here," Gary Cohen said [12:05]

"A lot of people want to anoint Francisco Lindor as the captain. Look, Francisco has been fantastic, watching his growth as a person and as a leader over the last four years has been really fun to watch. But in a clubhouse that also has Brandon Nimmo, I don't think that you can anoint anybody as the captain."

He finished:

"I think that making Lindor the captain would be a slight to Nimmo. I don't think anybody has any reason to want to do that, least of all Francisco. I think it's a subject that the Mets are going to wind up leaving alone."

Brewers legend backs Francisco Lindor to enjoy strong 2025 season despite looking slightly slow in the spring

On Monday, Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Famer Dan Plesac talked about his expectations for Francisco Lindor in the new season. Despite having struggled in the spring, the former pitcher backed Lindor to return to his best when it matters most.

"I know last year he got off to a little bit of a slow start. He was the best player for the Mets on a really good team that made it to the postseason. You can make a case, offensively, he single-handedly carried them the last four to five weeks of the season," Dan Plesac said, via MLB Network.

"Look at that Spring Training .145 [batting average]. I'm not too concerned about that with the home runs. I think he's one of those guys who's going to get ready on Thursday. Expect him to have another big year."

As the Mets travel to Houston for Opening Day, fans will hope Francisco Lindor can pick up where he left off in 2024 and help his team get its season off to the perfect start.

