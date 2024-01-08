Mets star Starling Marte's $995,000 Ferrari SF90 Stradale, delivering luxury with a 'Need for Speed' vibe

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has earned two MLB All-Star selections and as many Gold Glove awards. He has been a leadership presence within the Mets locker room since signing a four-year, $78 million contract in November 2021.

Off the field, the Mets star flaunted his luxurious $995K Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which gives off a 'Need for Speed' vibe. He posted his photo with the white Ferrari on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to CarAndDriver.com, the SF90 Stradale starts at $524,814 and goes up to $995,000.

The car boasts a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that generates 768 horsepower. Another trio of three electric motors gives the engine another 217 hp boost.

The upgraded version of the SF90 also boasts an additional 30 hp, taking it to 1,016 hp. It also has an extra boost to regain speed after exiting a corner.

The SF90 Stradale can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, while the SF90 XX does so in 2.3. The variant is an all-wheel drive with eight-speed automatic transmission.

Starling Marte issued public apology after getting suspended for PED usage

Growing up on the outskirts of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the 35-year-old has come a long way, making a name for himself in one of the best baseball leagues. After signing with the Pirates in 2007, Marte had to wait five years before making his major league debut.

Starling Marte impressed immediately, hitting a homer off Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel in his first major league at-bat.

That made Marte the third player in Pirates history to homer on his debut at-bat and the first since Don Leppert in 1961. On Mar. 28, 2014, the Pirates extended him to a six-year, $31 million contract.

Marte was suspended for 80 games without pay on Apr. 18, 2017 for using nandrolone, a type of performance-enhancing substance that violates the MLB's drug policy.

Following the suspension, Marte issued a public apology to fans and the organization, who were left disappointed due to his actions.

"I have been informed that I have tested positive in one of the tests that are regularly done in my job," Starling Marte said. "In this very difficult moment I apologize to my family, my fans and baseball in general. Neglect and lack of knowledge have led me to this mistake with the high price to pay of being away from the field that I enjoy and love so much.

"With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much. I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me. God bless you," he added.

He would go on to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2020), the Miami Marlins (2020–2021), the Oakland Athletics (2021) and the New York Mets (2022–present).

In 2023, Starling Marte batted .248 with 78 hits, five homers, 28 RBIs and 38 runs scored in 86 games for the Mets.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.