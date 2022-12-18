December 7, 2022 will remain one of the most historic days in New York Yankees history. The club re-signed Aaron Judge to a massive nine-year, $360 million contract. At the time, New Yorkers were overjoyed at the news of one of their heroes returning to the Bronx. What followed was a bonus for the fanbase.

Within a period of 48 hours, the Yankees re-signed their superstar while their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, lost one of their team leaders. MLB insider and broadcaster Michael Kay spoke about the strange turn of events.

"That's a home run"

The signing of Judge led to a sequence of events that set the free agency market alight. When the 2022 American League MVP was off the market, teams set off on a spending spree. The San Diego Padres, who were rumored to be interested in Judge, went on to sign former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

"The Yankees bringing back Aaron Judge led to the Padres then signing Xander Boegarts away from Boston. 'That's a home run.' - @RealMichaelKay" - YES Network

After losing out on Judge, the San Diego Padres went back into the market for a big name acquisition. With a rumored $400 million offer in place for Judge, San Diego had the funds to make a move. Xander Bogaerts was signed to a colossal 11-year, $280 million deal.

"The Yankees bringing back Judge obviously makes them close to being whole, and it also hurt the Boston Red Sox," added Kay

Xander Bogaerts' departure was a tough pill to swallow for the Red Sox fanbase. The four-time All-Star was part of the Boston team that won the 2013 and 2018 World Series. Bogaerts developed into one of the team's most consistent players and was a fan favorite at Fenway Park.

The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts shortly after the New York Yankees closed on Aaron Judge

Reese McGuire talks with Aaron Judge of the in the first inning at Yankee Stadium

The Boston Red Sox seem to be losing ground on their competitors. They finished last in the AL East last season with a 78-84 record, 21 games behind the Bronx Bombers.

"Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop." - Jeff Passan

The two-day stretch in early December may have changed the trajectory of the division over the next decade. With the return of Judge and the addition of All-Star Carlos Rodon, the Yankees once again look like heavy favorites for the AL East.

