Michael Lorenzen Landing Spots: Yankees keeping tabs on former All-Star after missing out on Dylan Cease, per insider

It was a tough week for New York Yankees fans. Not only will the team’s ace Gerrit Cole miss the starting months of the regular season, but it was also outbid by the San Deigo Padres for Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease.

The Yankees' rotation concern is now a serious issue. Despite both of superagent Scott Boras’ clients, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, being available, the negotiations might be hard for the Yankees as their starter troubles are visible.

To address the issue, they are now monitoring a free agent, former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Michael Lorenzen, John Heyman of the New York Post reported.

“Yankees have checked in on Michael Lorenzen. Would be nice addition for team that really could use two starters. White Sox among others in play,” Heyman tweeted.

After signing an $8.5 million-a-year contract with the Detroit Tigers in 2022, Lorenzen was traded to Philadelphia in August of 2023 for Hao-Yu Lee. He became a free agent for the 2024 season and now has the interest of several teams, including the Yankees and the White Sox.

Last year, Lorenzen pitched 153.0 innings with a 4.18 ERA, including a shutout game in 29 appearances (25 starts. He also struck out 111 batters.

The Yankees are in a dire situation ahead of the 2024 season

The New York Yankees became a force after adding Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo in the offseason. Additionally, Marcus Stroman bolstered their rotation.

Furthermore, the return of Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton addressed the offensive shortcoming that the team faced in 2023. However, this progress was short-lived due to Gerrit Cole's ligament issue.

“Initial tests on Gerrit Cole did not show ligament tear, hence the cautious optimism of avoiding Tommy John. Tests ongoing,” SNY baseball reporter Andy Martino tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is being cautious about his health as he's been dealing with abdominal soreness.

“Aaron Judge says he underwent an MRI on his abs yesterday," Bryan Hoch, the Yankees beat writer for MLB.com, tweeted. "He said that he will not swing a bat again until later in the week. Said 'there’s no real need to push it,' and his goal is to play Opening Day.”

