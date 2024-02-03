Michael Lorenzen Rumors: Insider lists 4 teams as 'possible' landing spots for veteran pitcher 

Free agent starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen is looking for potential suitors following an All-Star selection year. However, after the Mid-Summer Classic, his numbers dwindled, keeping interested MLB teams at bay due to inconsistent performances.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, four teams are looking for a starter like Lorenzen in the remaining weeks ahead of Spring Training:

"The Twins, Padres, Red Sox and Angels are considering the starter market. Things are heating up for 2023 All-Star Mike Lorenzen, with those teams possible landing spots," Heyman wrote in his New York Post article.

This is the third time Michael Lorenzen has tested free agency. A couple of years ago, he entered the market, resulting in a one-year, $6.75 million deal with the LA Angels. Last offseason, he was once again taken off the market on a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. However, the Tigers eventually traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lorenzen posted a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts for Detroit. This led him to earn his first All-Star selection. His trade to the Phillies seemed like a great move by Philadelphia. He posted two strong starts: eight innings for two runs against the Miami Marlins and a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals. However, things took a dramatic turn for the pitcher.

Following an impressive no-hitter outing, he allowed 26 runs (23 earned) on 37 hits in 26 innings. He finished the year with an ERA of 4.18, 111 strikeouts and one save in 29 appearances.

Which team should land Michael Lorenzen?

Among the interested teams cited by Heyman, the San Diego Padres seem like the best team to land the 2023 All-Star.

San Diego's current starting rotation consists of Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Michael King, with several unknowns battling for the final two spots. The likes of Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito, Pedro Avila, Matt Waldron, Glenn Otto and Jay Groome are among the candidates for the remaining two positions.

Michael Lorenzen, if acquired by the Padres, should fit in well in the starting spot and could even register another All-Star season.

