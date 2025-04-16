Mike Trout calls on fans to vote Michael Kohn into the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout has been in the league since he made his debut during the 2011 season. During that time, he has played with plenty of different teammates.

One teammate with whom he has developed a close relationship is former Halos pitcher Michael Kohn. The two were teammates in L.A., and Kohn stayed with Trout during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Kohn's baseball days are over, but he has been nominated for the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame. The Angels star took to social media to urge fans to vote for his former teammates and friend.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame pays homage to those who made significant contributions to Charleston, South Carolina. The Hall of Fame is located inside Riley Park, where the Minor League Riverdogs play.

Kohn played his college baseball at the College of Charleston. Here, he was a two-way player, considered one of the greatest in Southern Conference history, and later transferred to USC Upstate.

After his college career came to an end, he was selected in the 13th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He played four seasons with the Halos before playing his final season with the Atlanta Braves in 2015.

Fans looking to vote can do so both in person and online. Official ballots will be available at Riley Park, and those looking to do so online can do it here.

Mike Trout is looking to add to his legacy

Mike Trout made his World Baseball Classic debut in 2023. It was an exciting tournament that pitted Team USA against Samurai Japan in the championship, but Team USA failed.

They lost to Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan by a score of 3-2. Coincidentally, Trout made the last out of the game to Ohtani, but he has some revenge on his mind.

After Team USA announced that Aaron Judge would be their captain, fans speculated on whether Trout would play. He was the captain in 2023, and it did not take long for the slugger to announce his commitment.

Trout expects to play in the next World Baseball Classic, which is set for 2026. He also expects more MLB stars to commit than they did in the previous tournament.

Team USA could have one of the most stacked lineups across the board. They will certainly be a favorite to avenge their tough loss in 2023.

