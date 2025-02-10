Mike Trout drops 3-word reaction to Philadelphia Eagles' superbowl victory

The Philadelphia Eagles brought the Kansas City Chiefs juggernaut to a screeching halt after a dominant 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans.

Several sporting personalities reacted to the Eagles shattering the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes' dream of a three-peat and one of them was Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

Following the win, the three-time American League MVP took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his feelings.

"Fly Eagles Fly 🦅🦅🦅," Trout wrote.

The Eagles outplayed the Chiefs in every department, exacting revenge for their Super Bowl loss in 2023. Mike Trout's association with the Eagles is borne from his fandom for the Philadelphia Phillies, the MLB team he supported growing up.

Trout has been to several Eagles games and during the 2024 season, the 11-time All-Star received a memorable souvenir. Trout, who was in the front row at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles' game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, received a game ball from defensive back Darius Slay during Philadelphia's 41-7 win.

The former Rookie of the Year's love for the Eagles has often sparked rumors of his trade to their MLB counterparts, the Phillies, the team whose World Series parade was reportedly attended by Trout in 2008 as a fan.

Mike Trout amps up training ahead of 2025 season

Mike Trout seemed like a man on a mission at the start of the 2024 season after his long-time teammate Shohei Ohtani signed for crosstown rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

Trout was the faster to the 10 home runs at the start of the season last year but his hot start dissipated after the veteran slugger was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in late April. Although the three-time MVP was slated a return later in the season, he tore his meniscus again during a rehab game, ending his season in July.

However, the future Hall of Famer is seemingly adamant on a strong comeback season this year as he was seen sweating it out in an intense training program ahead of Spring Training.

The Angels seemingly strengthened their infield by bringing in third baseman Yoán Moncada on a $5 million, one-year contract last week. He would likely start ahead of an injury-prone Anthony Rendon

