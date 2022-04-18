What happened to Mike Trout in the game against Texas Rangers? When will he return to play?

Mike Trout exited today's game against the Texas Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. The Los Angeles Angels won the game 8-3 in their series closer at Globe Life Field before heading to Houston for their next series.

An 81.1 mph slider from righty Spencer Patton caught the former two-time MVP on his hand. Trout then winced in pain and this prompted Angels manager Joe Maddon to replace the injured star. He was replaced by Brandon Marsh to pinch-run. Marsh then proceeded to steal second base.

The 30-year-old slugger described the difficulty seeing the ball due to the sunlight and the shadows.

“It’s just one of those things, I guess,” Trout said. “I couldn’t really see out there with the shadows. Like on a normal day, I'd probably just turn and and just get hit. But it was a battle to see the ball." - Trout h/t MLB.com

The x-rays after the game were negative. However, Trout is still considered day-to-day and might miss the Angels next game against the Houston Astros.

Realistic expectations would have him miss a few games. This is a concern as in 2021, Trout played in just 36 regular season games after a right calf injury during the first part of the season.

With the win against the Rangers, the Angels move to 6-4. They now lead the AL West standings.

Mike Trout and the Angels embark on a journey to the Promised Land

Los Angeles Angels celebrate a home run by Taylor Ward (3)

The Los Angeles Angels along with stars Mike Trout and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani are off to a hot start this season. At the time of writing, they sit atop the AL West standings.

The Angels success might come as a surprise to some. Many fancy the Houston Astros to breeze by the division. Even the Seattle Mariners—the dark horse of the AL who reloaded this offseason—are expected to compete with the Astros. The Angels, however, have shown that they simply won't back down.

Mentored by World Series winning manager Joe Madden, the Angels boast two MVPs in their lineup in the form of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Offseason moves to secure the pitching rotation and bolster the bullpen seems to be just what the doctor ordered for the Anaheim-based squad.

"Fun fact: the Angels lead MLB with 15 home runs 👀" - @ Los Angeles Angels

The Angels' offense that sits in the top ten of the major team batting metrics. The team looks hungry and determined to return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

