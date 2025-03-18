Mike Trout, Manny Machado, Steven Kwan, and more reveal the oddest app they keep

Several baseball stars, including Mike Trout, Steven Kwan and Manny Machado, recently shared the most random mobile application they have on their phones. The players' answers ranged from gaming apps to ones no one would think of.

Los Angeles Angels franchise star Mike Trout said hs still has a stargazing app that uses a device camera to identify celestial objects in the sky. Padres' de facto leader Manny Machado said he keeps a microlearning app. Meanwhile, Steven Kwan has installed one at the behest of his wife.

The players disclosed their answers in a Q&A session for MLB, which is available on the league's official social media channels. In addition to the aforementioned three, Vinnie Pasquantino, Colton Cowser, Brandon Marsh and more, are in the interview.

"My wife installed this endoscopic tool that could look into my sear. So I got this random like really small microscope on my phone," Kwan said.

For Mike Trout, it was SkyView while it was MINDSNAP for Manny Machado. Interestingly, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh made a hilarious revelation as he answered:

"Chess app, Chess champion, fifth grade."

However, no one had the most random app like Orioles phenom, Colton Cowser, who said he used it for his own entertainment sometimes.

"I have an app on my phone that connects to the Christmas lights for my parents' house. And so I can change from like wherever and my parents will get mad."

Pirates All-Star Mitch Killer's random app was Sky Guide, similar to Trout while Vinnie Pasquantino named Sudoku and Chess. White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman apparently uses an app related to the Lord of the Rings. Meanwhile, Rockies outfielder Zac Veen still has DoorDash, having worked for the company before.

Mike Trout reveals his favorite sluggers and toughest pitchers to face

With three American League MVP titles to his name, Mike Trout has a claim to be arguably the best in his generation. Recently, Trout revealed his three favorites to watch, and it didn't feature his former teammate Shohei Ohtani.

The 33-year-old disclosed the names in an interview with MLB insider Mike Rodriguez on Saturday.

"I'm going to go Mookie (Betts), (Aaron) Judge, and Harp (Bryce Harper)," He said.

When asked about the toughest pitchers to face, the 3x AL MVP replied:

"Hardest pitcher I've faced, (Max) Scherzer, I'm going to go Felix (Hernandez), he was always a battle and I'll go (Justin) Verlander."

Trout also named Albert Pujols and Vladimir Guerrero as his favorite Dominican players. Pujols is his former teammate while Guerrero won the MVP in 2004 playing for the Angels.

