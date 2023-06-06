Retirement seems to suit former star Tom Brady, as he recently embarked on a fun-filled family trip to Florida's iconic Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The legendary quarterback, who spent his final seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took his two children, Benjamin and Vivian, for a memorable day at the theme park.

Brady shared the joyous moments spent at the "happiest place on earth" with his kids on Instagram. The heartwarming post featured several photos of the trio enjoying attractions and even a hilarious video capturing their frightened reactions on the renowned "Tower of Terror" ride. Brady's caption humorously highlighted how his children had exaggerated their bravery when describing the ride.

Brady's most recent post on Instagram:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And here's what Mike Trout, the star center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, said about Tom and his children's adventure:

"'mad chill' = no chill ok got it."

Trout made headlines in 2019 when he signed a massive 12-year, $426 million contract with the Angels, cementing his place among the highest-paid athletes in North American sports history.

Tom Brady's Instagram post and what mike trout said.

tedy bruschi's instagram comment

buccaneers Instagram comment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: A look back at their journey from love to divorce

Gisele Bundchen, left, and Tom Brady

On Oct. 28, 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had finalized their divorce after a more than decade-long marriage. Their relationship, which began on a blind date, had its fair share of highs and lows, from the joy of raising a family together to the challenges of public scrutiny and controversies.

Brady discovered his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was expecting a child in 2007, at the start of their romance. Despite the circumstances, Bündchen accepted Brady's son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, wholeheartedly. Their romance blossomed, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2008 Met Gala, only eight months before Brady proposed to Bündchen.

The couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California, attended only by their parents and Brady's son. A few months later, they held a second wedding in Costa Rica, which was attended by 40 close family members. The couple welcomed their first child, Benjamin, in December 2009, and three years later, their daughter, Vivian, completed their family.

However, in October 2022, Brady and Bündchen hired divorce lawyers, sparking speculation about the state of their marriage. Brady attended a wedding alone and was photographed without his wedding ring, fueling scrutiny. Just over a week later, the couple filed for divorce, effectively ending their journey together.

Poll : 0 votes