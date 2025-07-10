Mike Trout’s ex-teammate Mickey Moniak opens up about strange emotional aftermath of being unexpectedly cut by the Angels 

Mickey Moniak, the Philadelphia Phillies' number-one pick in the 2016 MLB draft, played for two and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, where Mike Trout has spent his entire MLB career. They released Moniak in late March, and he signed with the Colorado Rockies on a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

Red Sox insider Rob Bradford recently interviewed Moniak for Wednesday's "Baseball Isn't Boring." As the Angels surprisingly released him, Bradford wanted to know what went wrong.

"I think, I mean, I felt good," Mickey Moniak replied [from 3:14]. "Didn't have good numbers in spring training, but I was hitting the ball hard. You know, I felt like, you know, my swing was in a pretty good spot. Not a lot to show for it, but, you know, they felt like the decision for them was to move on."

Moniak admitted he was surprised when the Angels released him. However, he also pointed out that his agent had already told him that the Angels might release him in January.

"So I wasn't fully blindsided, but, definitely, you know, you're not expecting it to happen until it happens. And, you know, when it does happen, it's a weird feeling, but, you know, it was one of those things where I think maybe, you know, sat in the office, got the news, reflected on it a little bit, and then I think maybe a minute later I was already calling my agent."

Moniak's agent shared that the Rockies were interested in him. Even though other teams had interest, Moniak was happy to sign for the Rockies, as they were interested in him when he was in high school.

Mickey Moniak on living in the moment while playing in the big leagues

Being a number-one draft pick, much was expected of Mickey Moniak. Unfortunately, he had to play close to four years in the minor leagues before being called up by the Phillies to the big leagues.

In the interview with Rob Bradford, Moniak shared that his 10 years playing professional baseball and six years in the MLB taught him to enjoy the good times.

"So, this stuff goes by quick," Mickey Moniak said [from 6:19]. "This is something that I dreamed of doing since I was a kid. And I think just enjoying the moment. You know, try not to be too hard on yourself, but at the same time learn from the mistakes and, you know, the success and, just, you know, put one foot in front of the other and just keep going."

Moniak has been solid this season for the Rockies, despite the team languishing at the bottom of the National League. He is batting at an average of .256, has hit 13 homers and driven in 32 RBIs. For context, Moniak's best season was the 2023 season with the Angels, where he hit 14 homers and drove in 45 RBI at an average of .280.

