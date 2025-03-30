MLB 2025 Predictions: Braves vs. Padres, Cubs vs. Diamondbacks and more | March 30

The 2025 MLB season is off and running, and a full slate of games is set to take place on Sunday. Most of the games took place early in the afternoon, but there were three games scheduled for the afternoon portion of the day.

The Atlanta Braves visit the San Diego Padres in one of those games, and the Chicago Cubs are in Arizona to play the Diamondbacks.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

The Braves are trying to avoid getting swept in a four-game series with the Padres, as they have had a rough start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Padres are trying to keep pace with the LA Dodgers, and they will have their lineup ready to go again on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley and Matt Olson are the biggest names to watch in the lineup for the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. The Braves are going to send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound for the series finale with the San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres via MLB.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado are back in the lineup for the Padres as they look to complete the sweep over the Atlanta Braves.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 5-3.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Cubs have won two of the first three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the series finale will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs Lineup via MLB.com

Kyle Tucker blasted his first home run as a Chicago Cub on Saturday night, and he is back in the lineup again. Matthew Boyd will be making his Cubs debut on the mound for this matchup with the Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup via MLB.com

The Diamondbacks have gotten a huge series from Eugenio Suarez as he has belted four home runs in the three games. Arizona is waiting for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to get going at the plate.

Prediction: The Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-4.

Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

The Athletics have gone into Seattle and won two of the first three games against their division rival. Lineups have been set as the Mariners will try to even up the series on Sunday afternoon.

Athletics

Athletics Lineup via MLB.com

Designated hitter Brent Rooker is the biggest name in the lineup for the Athletics, and he has developed into a star for this franchise.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Lineup via MLB.com

It's been a rough start for the Mariners at the plate, and this team needs Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena to get going at the plate on Sunday.

Prediction: The Seattle Mariners beat the Athletics 5-4 in extra innings.

