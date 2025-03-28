MLB 2025 Predictions: Red Sox vs Rangers, Cubs vs Diamondbacks and more | March 28

The MLB season got started for nearly every team on Thursday. It was an exciting day with a ton of exciting games that had the fans glued to their screens all day long.

Ad

Some teams came out and produced just like everyone thought they would. However, there were some teams that had a disappointing first game in front of their fanbase and are looking to bounce back quickly.

Friday's MLB slate is one that fans will not want to miss. There are some interesting matchups going down that we will go over below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB 2025 Predictions: March 28

#1. Red Sox vs Rangers

The Boston Red Sox had no trouble putting down the Texas Rangers on Thursday. They won 5-2 thanks to Wilyer Abreu's two home run game and an impressive performance on the mound from Garrett Crochet.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tanner Houck will get the ball for Boston on Friday, and Texas will give the ball to Jack Leiter. This could come down to a pitcher's duel, and whichever team is lucky enough to score first.

Prediction: Rangers to win.

#2. Cubs vs Diamondbacks

There was a lot of offense to be had between the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. At the end of it, the Cubbies came out on top by a score of 10-6.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pitching matchup for the second game will include Jameson Taillon going against Merrill Kelly. Expect the Dbacks to get one back in front of their home crowd on Friday.

Prediction: Diamondbacks to win.

#3. Rockies vs Rays

While the rest of the MLB got things started on Thursday, the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays did not. They had their first game pushed back a day to help Tampa Bay better prepare for the opener.

Ad

Kyle Freeland will get the ball for Colorado while Ryan Pepiot gets the ball for Tampa Bay. ESPN gives the edge to the Rays here, and believes they will come out great in their new environment.

Prediction: Rays to win.

#4. Pirates vs Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins played in one of the most exciting games on Thursday. Down three runs in the eighth inning, Miami went on to score three runs to close out the game. They won 5-4 on a walk-off thanks to Kyle Stowers.

Ad

Mitch Keller will get the ball and try to even up the series while Connor Gillispie will pitch for Miami. I am backing Keller to throw a gem and Pittsburgh to get their bats hot early.

Prediction: Pirates to win.

#5. Athletics vs Mariners

The Athletics and the Seattle Mariners also played in one of the most exciting games across the MLB on Thursday. The Athletics had Seattle's backs against the wall for much of the game until Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco went deep late.

Ad

Jeffrey Springs will get the ball for the Athletics as they try to even the score. However, Seattle is giving the ball to Luis Castillo, who has proven to be a tough pitcher to score runs off of.

Prediction: Mariners to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback